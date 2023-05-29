Dry and pleasant Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is a nice and dry start to the week. Moisture gradually increases with rain chances returning starting as early as Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average.

Plenty of sun most of this Memorial Day. As we enjoy the great weather, don’t forget what the day is all about. It will be a bit breezy and the afternoon temperatures look pleasant with highs in the upper 70s north, low 80s in Columbus and Phenix City and around 82-84 south.

A pleasant breeze will keep things dry on this Memorial Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Tuesday.

One more cool morning ahead before temperatures in the morning get a little warmer. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy Tuesday and a bit warmer with highs between 83 and 86 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and early evening.

Rain coverage slowly goes up toward mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage goes up a little bit more through Thursday (around 20-40%) as highs remain in the 80s. Lows will be more seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.

The early call for the weekend is fairly low-end rain chances around 20-30%. Just when it tries to get warmer another weak front will keep things status quo for the foreseeable future. No widespread 90s are in the forecast through at least early next week.

Tolerable warmth and occasional rain chances for the next 9 days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

