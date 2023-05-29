Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant
CFD responds to overturned boat
CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond
Winn-Dixie logo
Winn-Dixie celebrates newly remodeled Columbus store with community giveaways
National preservationists set to visit a historic cemetery hidden in plain sight
National preservationists set to visit a historic cemetery hidden in plain sight

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
LIVE: Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
The report said there were numerous witnesses to the shooting.
1 dead in Sumter Co. Memorial Day shooting, investigation underway
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
War Hero’s Remains, Identified 73 Years Later, Return Home to Americus GA
War Hero’s Remains, Identified 73 Years Later, Return Home to Americus GA