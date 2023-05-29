The Valley Staying Mostly Dry to Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley had exceptional weather conditions for Memorial Day and it is expected to return tomorrow as well. Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies, but sunshine for the majority of the afternoon. Evening highs will be in the mid-80s and there is a slim chance of isolated pop-up showers in the later evening hours. The next best chance of rain for the Valley comes Thursday with a 30% coverage, but this will still be far from a washout. Overall, the workweek and weekend, are dry with the expectation of afternoon/evening pop-up showers that provide very little rain coverage and are hit or miss. Temperatures this week remain just slightly below average in the mid-80s, but looking ahead into next week, temperatures are expected warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s which are typical for early June.

