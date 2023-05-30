Columbus city officials to hold press conference about upcoming Juneteenth celebrations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the freedom of slaves, is around the corner.

Columbus civic leaders are prepping to announce festivities for this year’s Jubilee.

On Thursday, June 1, city leaders like Mayor Skip Henderson, District 4 Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and more will host a press conference at Roundtree House on Buena Vista Road in Columbus at 9 a.m.

The Juneteenth Jubilee is set for June 17 through 19.

These festivities will recognize and honor freedom and celebrate African American traditions and achievements.

The event is free and open to the public.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated on events once they’re announced.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.