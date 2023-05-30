Business Break
Early voting underway for Muscogee County School Board District 7′s special election

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting for the Muscogee County Board of Education District 7 Seat Special Election is underway.

The election is happening on Thursday, June 20. However, voters registered in the boundaries of District 7 can vote early at the Citizen’s Service Center on Citizen’s Way, Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

Laketha Ashe and Pat Frey are in the race to fill the seat of Cathy Williams.

Early voting will go on until June 16.

If a runoff is necessary, the runoff will be held on July 16. Voters can verify school board districts by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

