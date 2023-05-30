Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details on human remains were recently found near the Chattahoochee River in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says this isn’t the first set of bones they have come across this year. Back in March, bones were also found along the Riverwalk.

He says they’ve received four to six calls so far this year about human bones being discovered.

Back on May 25th, Muscogee County’s Coroner Buddy Bryan was called to the Riverwalk in Columbus near light post 33. Getting to the scene, he found a human leg bone.

“And then on the 26th, we were called back out to the same thing where additional bones were found that were at 2:59 PM - that day same situation same circumstances same place,” said Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says last Friday, they found what he believes to be a hip bone. The coroner says he also believes these remains may be connected to the skull that was found back on October 3rd of last year.

“This one had a gunshot wound to the head, this one was near post 32 and 33... so yes this one was it was associated with the bone probably,” said Buddy Bryan.

One person who lives near the Chattahoochee River says hearing bones were found not far away makes her weary.

“It’s really hard to tell you know because the animals get to the bodies and they scattered the bones and a pretty wide area sometimes - we’ll do a search see what else we can find but it’s hard to tell when it’s just bone,” said Bryan.

And one Columbus resident says she hopes the GBI can find answers soon to who the remains belong to.

“I just hope the state lab can find out what happened to make the citizens that come down here and partake of the park at ease,” said Jackie Brown.

The bones have been sent up to the GBI in hopes to find DNA and Identify who this person is.

