Muscogee County School District providing free summer meals
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District provides meals for kids under 18 years old at no cost throughout the summer.
Children will be served two meals, breakfast and lunch, at the following school locations:
May 30 - July 7
- Allen Elementary
- Brewer Elementary
- Britt David Magnet Academy
- Dorothy Height Elementary
- Fox Elementary
- Key Elementary
- Lonnie Jackson Academy
- Midland Academy
- Wesley Heights Elementary
June 5 - June 29
- Dimon Magnet Academy
- JD Davis Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
- Waddell Elementary
- Wynnton
- Baker Middle
- Double Churches Middle
- East Columbus Magnet Academy
- Eddy Middle
- Fort Middle
- Midland Middle
- Richards Middle
For more information, contact the School Nutrition Department at 706-748-2386.
