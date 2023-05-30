Muscogee County School District providing free summer meals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District provides meals for kids under 18 years old at no cost throughout the summer.

Children will be served two meals, breakfast and lunch, at the following school locations:

May 30 - July 7

Allen Elementary

Brewer Elementary

Britt David Magnet Academy

Dorothy Height Elementary

Fox Elementary

Key Elementary

Lonnie Jackson Academy

Midland Academy

Wesley Heights Elementary

June 5 - June 29

Dimon Magnet Academy

JD Davis Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Waddell Elementary

Wynnton

Baker Middle

Double Churches Middle

East Columbus Magnet Academy

Eddy Middle

Fort Middle

Midland Middle

Richards Middle

For more information, contact the School Nutrition Department at 706-748-2386.

