Pretty Quiet Week Ahead; Warming Up Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for the rest of the week will remain mostly quiet - rain coverage on any given afternoon or evening in the 10-30% range with highs back in the mid 80s. Lows should be in the mid 60s as we continue a stretch of below average high temperatures for the next few days. As we head into the weekend and next week, look for a return to more summer-like weather (and more average conditions for this time of year) with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity values should be on the rise, and lows will generally stay in the mid to upper 60s. Look for the rain coverage to stay at very summer-like levels as well - in the 10-30% range. Overall, there won’t be any big, organized storm system that will have an impact around here, so just keep the rain gear handy as you would on any summer afternoon or evening, and get ready for steadily increasing temperatures in the latter part of our 9-day forecast!

