Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pretty Quiet Week Ahead; Warming Up Too

Derek’s Forecast!
Wednesday's highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.
Wednesday's highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for the rest of the week will remain mostly quiet - rain coverage on any given afternoon or evening in the 10-30% range with highs back in the mid 80s. Lows should be in the mid 60s as we continue a stretch of below average high temperatures for the next few days. As we head into the weekend and next week, look for a return to more summer-like weather (and more average conditions for this time of year) with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity values should be on the rise, and lows will generally stay in the mid to upper 60s. Look for the rain coverage to stay at very summer-like levels as well - in the 10-30% range. Overall, there won’t be any big, organized storm system that will have an impact around here, so just keep the rain gear handy as you would on any summer afternoon or evening, and get ready for steadily increasing temperatures in the latter part of our 9-day forecast!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange
1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange
Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
CFD responds to overturned boat
CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant

Latest News

Highs reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a slight chance of rain.
Slight rain chances starting to return
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Planner Tomorrow WTVM
The Valley Staying Mostly Dry to Start the Week
A pleasant breeze will keep things dry on this Memorial Day.
Dry and pleasant Memorial Day