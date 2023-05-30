Slight rain chances starting to return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By mid to late week at least a few spotty showers or thunderstorms are forecast to return to the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs mostly stay in the 80s for the foreseeable future.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. It will be a tad warmer during the afternoon and there won’t be as much of a breeze. Highs between 82 and 85 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain moving in from the east-northeast starting around late afternoon into the evening.

Passing clouds overnight with patchy fog possible late. Not as cool with lows in the low to mid 60s. 50s will be unlikely in most spots.

Some fog in spots early Wednesday. Otherwise, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast. A bit more humid with around a 20-30% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Best coverage may be south of Columbus and Phenix City. Highs again in the low to mid 80s.

About the same Thursday and Friday (and pretty much over the weekend, too) with a few showers and storms in spots. As of now, Saturday may stand a little drier than Sunday overall. However, neither day will be a washout allowing highs to reach the mid to maybe upper 80s.

We still may have a difficult time hitting 90 degrees through the first part of next week. That may change in about 7-10 days from now, but we’ll see.

