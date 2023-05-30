Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Study finds brain abnormality that could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome

FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of...
FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death for babies in their first year of life and the cause has been a mystery.

Most of the time it happens when the baby is asleep.

Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.

A team studied 58 babies who had died of SIDS and compared them to a control group of a dozen babies whose causes of death were unknown.

They found an abnormality in the brain receptor of the SIDS babies.

The receptor is involved in the body’s protective response to low oxygen, causing us to awaken and gasp for air.

An abnormality could interfere with that kick-start breathing process.

The finding suggested that a larger group of SIDS cases may be related to this brain receptor abnormality.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange
1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange
Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
CFD responds to overturned boat
CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant
Winn-Dixie logo
Winn-Dixie celebrates newly remodeled Columbus store with community giveaways

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning