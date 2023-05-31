2 injured in overnight shooting near Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened overnight on May 31 - in the area of Bismark Drive and Buena Vista Road.

They say two people were injured in the shooting. There is no word on the victims’ conditions at this time.

There is also no word on an arrested of any suspect(s).

