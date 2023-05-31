Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 injured in overnight shooting near Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened overnight on May 31 - in the area of Bismark Drive and Buena Vista Road.

They say two people were injured in the shooting. There is no word on the victims’ conditions at this time.

There is also no word on an arrested of any suspect(s).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on Steam Mill Road
Teen injured in shooting on Steam Mill Road in Columbus
American Car Center closes leaving one customer with no way to register car
Columbus city officials to hold press conference about upcoming Juneteenth celebrations
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Latest News

handcuffs
Phenix City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following multiple convictions
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Miracle Riders check in from Minnesota on day 10
Miracle Riders check in from Minnesota on day 10
Miracle Riders check in from Minnesota on day 10
Miracle Riders check in from Minnesota on day 10