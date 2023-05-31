Business Break
Chambers Co. man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at deputies

Chambers County suspect Joseph Blackstone
Chambers County suspect Joseph Blackstone
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested man on multiple charges including attempted murder after firing a gun at deputies.

On May 31, at approximately 10:35 CST, an Alabama State Trooper, a Chambers County Deputy, and Reserve Deputy, approached a suspicious vehicle at Cusseta Travel Plaza, located at Exit 70 on I-85.

Officials say the vehicle was occupied by 37-year-old Joseph Blackstone, whom the officers knew to have an outstanding arrest warrant. As the officers approached the vehicle, Blackstone was holding a handgun out of his window.

They say after refusing to comply, Blackstone exited his vehicle, pointing his weapon at officers and threatening to shoot them. Blackstone then attempted to walk away. A deputy then deployed a Taser, striking Blackstone in the back. Officers rushed to him, and a struggle ensued.

Officials say during the struggle, Blackstone fired at least one shot into the ground, and bit a deputy. While biting the deputy, Blackstone attempted to angle the weapon up and fired another shot. Officers were finally able to take him into custody after multiple Taser shots.

According to officials, Blackstone was arrested and charged with:

  • attempted murder
  • Assault 2nd degree
  • resisting arrest
  • reckless endangerment.

More charges are pending. He is currently being held at Chambers County Detention Facility with no bond. This case remains under investigation by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

