Columbus High School’s well-known staircase undergoing summer makeover

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The famous steep staircase that sits in front of Columbus High School on Cherokee Avenue is getting a makeover this summer.

Recently, the school announced it will be closed for renovations until Aug. 1.

Construction leaders say a month from now, those steps residents and students spend so much time on will look a lot different.

School officials say for now, the school operations are going on temporarily at Rainey McCullers School of Arts on Macon Road behind the City Service building.

Graduates can pick up their diplomas and final transcripts Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parent and/or parents are asked to head straight to the main office and speak with Mrs. Tracee Patrick.

