Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus High School’s well-known staircase undergoing summer makeover

Columbus High School
Columbus High School
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The famous steep staircase that sits in front of Columbus High School on Cherokee Avenue is getting a makeover this summer.

Recently, the school announced it will be closed for renovations until Aug. 1.

Construction leaders say a month from now, those steps residents and students spend so much time on will look a lot different.

School officials say for now, the school operations are going on temporarily at Rainey McCullers School of Arts on Macon Road behind the City Service building.

Graduates can pick up their diplomas and final transcripts Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parent and/or parents are asked to head straight to the main office and speak with Mrs. Tracee Patrick.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
American Car Center closes leaving one customer with no way to register car
Columbus police investigating shooting on Steam Mill Road
Teen injured in shooting on Steam Mill Road in Columbus
RCSO on scene
Russell County Sheriff’s Office holding press conference
Columbus police investigating fatal accident near Harbin St.
Columbus police investigating fatal accident near Harbin St.

Latest News

Harris County school to be begin free summer meal program for children
Fort Moore kicks off day one of annual drill sergeant competition
Columbus Consolidated Government logo
Columbus recognized as Bicycle Friendly Community by League of American Bicyclists
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons