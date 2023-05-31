Columbus police investigating fatal accident near Harbin St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly accident.

According to officials, the accident occurred in the area of Harbin Street and Hunt Avenue.

CPD’s Motor Squad is in the area of Harbin St. and Hunt Ave. investigating a deadly car accident #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) May 31, 2023

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people are injured.

