East Alabama native films movie in the Tri-City area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More movies are being made in the Chattahoochee Valley with big stars like John Travolta and Chris Pratt coming to Columbus recently.

The latest one being filmed now features an east Alabama native who has a key job behind-the-scenes. This movie has well-known actors like Braxton Bjerkin from last year’s movie “The Adam Project,” along with some faces from our area.

Filming is happening now in east Alabama and Columbus for a movie about two young people falling in love and making risky choices.

Trey Walker, who’s from the Chattahoochee Valley and worked on various movie sets, is director of photography for the first time on a project - and doing so in the area where he grew up makes it even sweeter.

“It is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Walker. “I have worked on a few of the films that have come to town and most people know me, know that I do advocate for trying to bring things here.”

The film’s director, Lucas Walker, says the movie focuses on a pair of runaway teenagers.

“It’s a coming-of-age film about two young teens basically falling in love, running away together, and their experience on the road and how that develops them into the people that they end up becoming in the future,” Walker said.

Rhett Morris, now a senior at Glenwood School, is getting the chance to see filmmaking in his hometown and be an extra in the movie called “Chasing June.”

“Saturday night we filmed an outside dark scene, and I got to say my first line,” said Morris. “I got to be next to the main character so got a bit of screen time so that was amazing... it’s so fun these people have become like family and I’m learning everything it’s just dope.”

One of the actors in the film, William Oliver, is a Columbus native. He’s starred in several movies like “Electric Jesus” and “The Night Before Christmas” by Tyler Perry. Oliver says it’s great to be back home doing what he loves.

“I play a character named Josh. He’s one of the campers out here - a little role that kind of has like a nice little comedic tone to it - so you know I’m just helping the story move along and it’s a fun role it perfect,” Oliver said.

With this film still in its early stages, the release date has not been announced yet. We will keep you updated as we find out more.

