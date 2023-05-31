Business Break
Fort Moore kicks off day one of annual drill sergeant competition

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday marked the first day sergeants compete in the Fort Moore Maneuver Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year competition.

Nine drill sergeants from the 194th Armored Brigade, 197th and 198th Infantry Brigade compete to receive the top honor.

Sergeants have to prove their skills in training, completing technical tasks while facing physical and mental tests. Fort Moore sergeants explained how difficult the competition can be.

“It’s back-to-back-to-back events of testing different knowledge-based through the competition. You have to know when to study for what when to study for this. If you’re strong in this if you’re weak in this,” said last year’s winner, SFC Thomas Harris.

“There’s so many other competitors that are at the top of where they’re from. It’s one thing to be the top in a big group but to be the top of the top and see where you fall. So that was the hardest part of today. Just mentally preparing yourself,” said SSG Eleanor Ray.

The completion will end on Friday, June 2. The winner will head to Fort Eustis in Virginia to compete in the Army-wide competition.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

