Harris County school to be begin free summer meal program for children

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Summer Seamless Options program for Harris County schools will soon resume.

Meals will be provided at no cost for children in Harris County who are 18 years old and younger.

The program will follow USDA guidelines by returning to serve school meals.

Each individual must show proof of their legal first and last name to receive meals. The program will be available at Harris County Carver Middle School, Park Elementary, and Harris County High School.

“We feel this is very important because school meals oftentimes are the only meals that many of our students get, and by us offering this to our students for the summer, it allows us to ensure that our students are fed, which is our goal to make sure that no child in Harris County, as best as possible, will go without a meal,” said Assistant Superintendent for Support Services Shelia Baker.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

