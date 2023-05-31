Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man charged in deadly 2022 Sweetwater Drive shooting in Columbus

Shevonte Joyner
Shevonte Joyner(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was charged in connection to a deadly 2022 shooting in east Columbus.

Columbus police say Shevonte Joyner was established as a suspect after the deadly shooting on Sweetwater Drive killed 23-year-old Amari Crowell.

According to records, officers were called to the scene on Feb. 3, 2022, around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a male, later identified as Crowell, was lying at the bottom of a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead slightly before 9 p.m. due to his injuries.

Investigators issued a murder warrant for Joyner after an investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit. However, he was already in the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated crimes.

Joyner is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on June 2 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Cpl. S. Hayes at 706-225-4268.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Human remains found near Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus
Peachtree Mall
Peachtree Mall cancels circus performances due to security concerns
1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange
1 teen dead, 1 teen arrested after shooting on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange
CFD responds to overturned boat
CFD: Boat overturns in Chattahoochee River, rescue crews respond
OPD counterfeit suspect
Opelika Police Department searching for suspect who used counterfeit money at local restaurant

Latest News

Teen injured in shooting on Steam Mill Road in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on Steam Mill Road
Teen injured in shooting on Steam Mill Road in Columbus
American Car Center closes leaving one customer with no way to register car
American Car Center closes leaving one customer with no way to register car