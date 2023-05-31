Man charged in deadly 2022 Sweetwater Drive shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was charged in connection to a deadly 2022 shooting in east Columbus.

Columbus police say Shevonte Joyner was established as a suspect after the deadly shooting on Sweetwater Drive killed 23-year-old Amari Crowell.

According to records, officers were called to the scene on Feb. 3, 2022, around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a male, later identified as Crowell, was lying at the bottom of a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead slightly before 9 p.m. due to his injuries.

Investigators issued a murder warrant for Joyner after an investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit. However, he was already in the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated crimes.

Joyner is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on June 2 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Cpl. S. Hayes at 706-225-4268.

