Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The doors are officially open for customers at the new Publix in Midland Commons.

The ribbon cutting was held this morning at 7 a.m, the doors are open and the scanners are already at work.

Publix at Midland Commons is now welcoming shoppers.

The new 4,800 square foot store offers departments for groceries, fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy with a drive-thru.

And eager customers say the new location was much needed.

“We are very excited to have something that is close to where we live, and it’s clean and it’s big, we’re pretty impressed.”

The new store offers beautiful features much different than older stores.

“The amenities here are up to date.”

Publix representative, Brenda Reid, tells us the location at Midland Commons is a refreshing take on the Publix shopping experience for area customers.

“This particular store has a mezzanine upstairs that has seating,” said Reid. “You can come in and have a meeting or just enjoy lunch up there. Wi-Fi is up there.”

There’s also a unique circular deli with all the fixings as well as a sushi bar.

It’s safe to say Publix is the perfect anchor to the soon to be mixed-use development aimed to let people shop, live, work and play.

“We’re very excited to be in Midland,” said Reid. “One of the reasons we’re here is because we know that there is growth in this area.”

Publix representatives say the new location at Midland Commons had brought around 100 jobs to the area and they’re still hiring.

