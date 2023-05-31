Russell County Sheriff’s Office on scene at Ware Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene at Ware Road, where it intersects with Highway 431.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m., to give the public more information on the matter.

RCSO on scene at Ware Road (Source: WTVM)

Multiple agencies are on scene including the Phenix City Police Department, and Russell County Sheriffs office, along with the state bureau of investigations. The current D.A, and previous D.A are also on the scene.

One lane of 431 North is also closed.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.