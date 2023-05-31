Teen injured in shooting on Steam Mill Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one teen.

We are investigating a shooting at Shirley Winston Park (Steam Mill Rd.) #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) May 31, 2023

According to authorities, the shooting happened at Shirley B. Winston Park on Steam Mill Road, where a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Police say officers were called to the area about 8:30 p.m. on May 30.

Currently, there is limited information regarding the incident, including any established motive or arrests being made.

