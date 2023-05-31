Warmer Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we peek ahead to the rest of the week, look for highs to generally stay in the mid 80s with more clouds than sun at times and a rain coverage that will only be around 10-20%. In the summertime, that means most folks probably won’t be getting wet, but you’ll always need to be prepared for a shower or storm just in case! Going into our weekend, our weather pattern will start to really feel like summer with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s and only a very slim chance at a passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. For next week, expect more of the same - the rain coverage mostly between about 10-20%, highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and lows back in the mid to upper 60s. That is weather that is pretty average for early June, and it looks like it might be here to stay! Just keep the umbrella on standby in case you run into some of those pop up showers or storms.

