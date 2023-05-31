Warmer with a chance of PM storms especially mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While Wednesday looks to feature the best chance of showers and storms for the week, more than half of us are still expected to stay dry. Temperatures are also warming up closer to average.

Noticeably more humid out there today! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy on this Wednesday. Noticeably more humid and a bit breezy at times. There is a chance of showers and storms, especially after 3 PM. Coverage is expected to be around 30% in the Chattahoochee Valley, likely favoring areas south of Highway 80. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

The chance of showers and storms returns starting late Wednesday afternoon into the evening with highest coverage expected south and east of Columbus & Phenix City. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few storms will rumble through the evening hours as they generally move from the east-southeast to west-northwest. Lows in the mid 60s.

Some fog is possible in spots Thursday morning. Otherwise, more clouds than sun will be the name of the game with a few isolated storms. Rain coverage should be a little lower around 20%. Highs mostly in the mid 80s.

Fairly low-end rain chances are in the forecast most days, especially after Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy Friday and mostly rain-free as the disturbed weather is expected to stay over the Gulf of Mexico. There is a low-end chance of tropical development, but it mainly means rain for parts of Florida through the weekend.

An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf has a low chance of developing. It means a lot of the rain mostly stays south of us late week and over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our weekend weather looks pretty seasonable for early June. Highs are trending toward the upper 80s. One or two spots may hit 90 and there could be a couple pop up storms, but activity is expected to be few and far between.

Warmer with only an isolated storm potential this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By mid next week, more of us may reach 90 degrees in the afternoons. Still, no extreme heat waves are expected.

A few pop up storms are possible each day as temperatures inch up closer to 90 degrees during the afternoons. (Source: WTVM Weather)

