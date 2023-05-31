Warmer with a chance of PM storms especially mid-week
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While Wednesday looks to feature the best chance of showers and storms for the week, more than half of us are still expected to stay dry. Temperatures are also warming up closer to average.
Mostly cloudy on this Wednesday. Noticeably more humid and a bit breezy at times. There is a chance of showers and storms, especially after 3 PM. Coverage is expected to be around 30% in the Chattahoochee Valley, likely favoring areas south of Highway 80. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
A few storms will rumble through the evening hours as they generally move from the east-southeast to west-northwest. Lows in the mid 60s.
Some fog is possible in spots Thursday morning. Otherwise, more clouds than sun will be the name of the game with a few isolated storms. Rain coverage should be a little lower around 20%. Highs mostly in the mid 80s.
Partly cloudy Friday and mostly rain-free as the disturbed weather is expected to stay over the Gulf of Mexico. There is a low-end chance of tropical development, but it mainly means rain for parts of Florida through the weekend.
Our weekend weather looks pretty seasonable for early June. Highs are trending toward the upper 80s. One or two spots may hit 90 and there could be a couple pop up storms, but activity is expected to be few and far between.
By mid next week, more of us may reach 90 degrees in the afternoons. Still, no extreme heat waves are expected.
