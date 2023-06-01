Business Break
2023 Junior boys World Series coming to Opelika in July

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The 2023 Junior Boys World Series is coming to Opelika’s West Ridge Park July 21-26.

Teams will arrive on Friday and participate in a pre-tournament event, and opening ceremony. The event will include recognition of the competing teams and coaches.

Eleven state champions along with a host team will compete for the championship. The tournament championship game is scheduled to be played Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2023 Junior Boys World Series to our area,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika tourism. “We know the players, families, and fans are going to enjoy the warmth of our family atmosphere, and genuine spirit of hospitality.”

The Junior Boys World Series event is produced by DB Baseball, Inc., a youth baseball program for boys (ages 13-14) playing on a medium-sized diamond to meet the physical development of growing youth. The main purpose of the program is to provide a recreation outlet for as many boys as possible, with emphasis on local league play rather than tournament play, according to its website.

The 2023 Junior Boys World Series event is sponsored by the city of Opelika’s parks and recreation department, as well as Auburn-Opelika Tourism. DB Baseball, Inc., has a strong tradition of providing service to young people through the game of baseball.

“Opelika is a wonderful location for our World Series,” said J. Sandy Jones, Commissioner/CEO of DBB, “The city of Opelika and AO Tourism have created a strong partnership. We look forward to working with AO Tourism’s Anthony Terling, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, city officials, and this great community.”

