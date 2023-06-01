Business Break
Alabama Senate approves Gang Bill, awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature

Legislation that would crack down on gang activity is heading to Governor Ivey's desk.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed S.B. 143, previously known as the “Gang Bill.”

What got both Alabama parties on board with The Alabama Gang Prevention Act is calling gangs, criminal enterprises. These are organizations of three or more people that have a pattern of criminal activity.

The bill creates stiff penalties for members of criminal enterprises and their criminal activity. A majority of lawmakers from both parties are in agreeance that this bill gives law enforcement more tools to address these groups.

“It saddens me over and over again to see more and more legislation that’s locked them up and throw away the key without adding or having an opportunity to where we can have rehabilitation on the front end and not on the back end,” stated Rep. Patrick Sellers (D) Jefferson County.

The bill enhances penalties for their crimes.

Members can be identified based on some controversial categories such as clothes or hand signs. Using a firearm to promote gang violence is punishable by a sentence of 5 to 30 years. Without a firearm, the sentence is up to 25 years.

Someone 16 years old or older can be charged with gang-related offenses.

“I think one thing that we’ve seen is a significant decrease in the age of those who come together for criminal purposes. And this, again, is not only designed to make sure that we can hold individuals accountable to but also to create that deterrence for those who choose to do so,” says State Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Lawmakers say similar laws have been successful in reducing gang violence in other states, including Florida.

The bill will go into effect immediately.

