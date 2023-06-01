Auburn hosting NCAA Baseball Regionals causing economic impact

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn is hosting the NCAA baseball regional for the second straight year in a row. The tournament will be in full swing starting Friday.

Auburn has hosted five regional tournaments making this one number six. Plainsman Park will be filled with Auburn fans and visitors coming in for the three-day tournament.

Residents and visitors are flooding the downtown area as Auburn prepares to host the NCAA baseball regionals starting Friday.

“We could use those long lines this summer,” said Whitley Dykes, owner of Irritable Bao.

Businesses on the plains are ready for more customers to walk through their doors.

“In the summer, when more students are gone, sales have been probably not as high as they should be just because summer is a slower month so this is huge for our merchants to bring in not just Auburn fans but all these other visiting teams that will be coming into Auburn,” said Jessica Kohn downtown coordinator.

Whitley Dykes, owner of Irritable Bao, a restaurant downtown known for their Chinese steamed buns or dumplings called Baos, said anytime events are happening in Auburn, it helps his family-owned business receive more exposure.

“It means a lot to us because we get a lot of out-of-towners a lot of extra business to support us in those slow seasons,” said Dykes.

An iconic spot all students will recommend visiting.

“You definitely have to go to Toomer’s Corner,” said resident Delaney Welch.

Manager Michael Overstreet said Toomer’s is the oldest operating business in Auburn, where they’re known for their famous lemonade. Overstreet encourages all visitors and Auburn fans to shop locally before and after the games.

“In between games, they are going to find a way downtown. They are going to walk around…shop. Everybody is always excited to be here, and it’s like their own vacation, so we love having them in town,” said Overstreet.

“Just like a very unique special community and culture, so just take time to like sit and talk to people and get to know them,” said Welch.

Dykes said there are always places to go and people to meet in Auburn.

“And they get to see how amazing and beautiful Auburn is…not just physically but like the loveliest village on the plains, but the people make up the loveliest village on the plains,” said Dykes.

Kohn said parking will be crazy and wants to remind everyone that the parking decks are always open.

Our sports team will have full coverage of the tournament, so stay with us on air and online for that tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.