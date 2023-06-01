Catching up with the Chattahoochee Monsters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A brand new team is swinging into Golden Park this summer. The Chattahoochee Monsters, originally from Oxford, Alabama, are joining the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots in the Sunbelt Baseball League.

Field Manager, Johnnie Eaton, was hired in early May. He had just a few weeks to recruit players as the first exhibition game was May 27.

“You know, at first you worry, can you fill the roster with enough local guys, and just guys in general,” Eaton said. “But now I’m just excited to be here and hope that we can go on a run and just win some games.”

The Monsters’ roster consists of many college athletes from all over the country. Eaton says it’s important that they return to their schools with a new level of improvement.

“Winning ball games is important, but I just want to be a liaison for the summer and help guys work on their craft,” he explains.

Centerfielder Jonathan Williams is from Newnan, Georgia and makes the trip to Columbus for every practice. He says he’s optimistic about the summer ahead.

“”I know it’s a new team, or new team name, but at the end of the day it’s the same baseball game,” he said. “I know everybody wants it. We have the energy, we have momentum going for us, so I think these next games going forward are going to be good.”

Eaton and the rest of the Monsters believe in having fun in the sun and having fans in the stands this season.

“We want to bring out a good product that is going to bring a lot of fun experiences for the fans, and give somebody a reason to come out and enjoy college baseball during the summer,” Eaton said.

“Just have fun,” Williams said. “Baseball is all about having fun.”

The Monsters’ regular season begins this Friday, June 2 against the Brookhaven Bucks. They’ll return home June 9 to take on the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots.

