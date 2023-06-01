Business Break
The city of Columbus set to host Juneteenth Jubilee

Juneteenth Jubilee flyer
Juneteenth Jubilee flyer(Source: City of Columbus)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is proud to again celebrate the Juneteenth holiday by coordinating a series of events and activities in honor of the national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The weekend-long festivities, taking place June 17-19, will acknowledge freedom and promote cultural unity while celebrating African American tradition, history, and achievements.

The events are open to the public and free of charge, (unless otherwise noted), and promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. There are many events that are planed for The Juneteenth Jubilee that include:

  • AKA Western Ball
  • I Heart Radio Night Parade
  • Liberty Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Block Party

and much more.

For more information, click HERE.

