Columbus mom organizes “Gun Violence Awareness” Parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings happened in Columbus Tuesday night, while neither shooting was deadly, both shootings involved teens. Something one mother we spoke to says she is concerned about, which is why she put together an event to bring awareness to stopping the gun violence.

“August 16th, 2022,” says Rochelle Johnson.

That’s the day Rochelle Johnson says she will never forget. It was the day her 19 year old son was shot and killed while hanging out with friends. She says the pain never stops. “I might have a good day tomorrow might be a bad day, you never know,” says Rochelle Johnson. She says after becoming a grieving mother, she does know something needs to be done to inspire others to put down the guns and stop the violence. So she has put together a unique event.

“June 3rd, the gun violence awareness parade, I thought by doing the parade, it would bring a lot of awareness to the city, with all violence we have going on in Columbus,” says Rochelle Johnson. Johnson says it seems as if shootings won’t stop in the city, and victims are getting younger. With recent shootings happening Tuesday night involving teenagers, Johnson says teens needs to be at the parade to come up with solutions to stop gun violence.

“To have someone kind of speak to the youth,” says Rochelle Johnson. Johnson saying she knows she isn’t the only mother hurting, so at the end of the parade will be what she is calling the mother’s circle, “We’re actually doing a mother’s circle after the parade for all the mothers who lost their kids, we are going to celebrate,” says Rochelle Johnson.

There will be vendor’s and over 70 organizations including dance teams will be in the parade. She says this is also a way for grieving mother’s like her to further heal after experiencing such a deep pain. “I’m really wishing that everyone would come out and maybe if they see all the mother’s that lost kids, that they will talk to their kids,” says Rochelle Johnson.

