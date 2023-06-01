Business Break
Drying out and warming up

Tyler’s forecast
Limited rain chances in the days ahead and warming up as that happens.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some locally heavy rain and storms late Wednesday, the pattern is looking drier and warmer for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Clouds and peeks of sun on this Thursday. A similar day to yesterday in that it will be warm, humid and a bit breezy at times. However, rain and storm chances look lower; only around 10-20% coverage expected at best. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday's highs will be in the mid 80s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight with maybe a stray shower during the early evening. Lows mostly in the mid 60s

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday. Warmer and mostly dry aside from maybe a stray shower or two. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Warmer and mostly dry for the rest of the week. Rain stays confined pretty much to the Gulf and...
Warmer and mostly dry for the rest of the week. Rain stays confined pretty much to the Gulf and Florida.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll keep the mention of a stray to few isolated storms in the forecast over the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be close to 90 degrees for the first time in more than two weeks. Remember to stay cool and use sunscreen.

A seasonable first weekend of June with highs back to near 90. Rain chances look fairly small...
A seasonable first weekend of June with highs back to near 90. Rain chances look fairly small but a few storms could be around.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Overall, not much change through the first half of next week. Rain chances around 20% or less with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain coverage for at least the next week look to be around 20% or less.
Rain coverage for at least the next week look to be around 20% or less.(Source: WTVM Weather)

