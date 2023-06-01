Georgia woman dead following two-vehicle crash in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in Chambers County has left one person dead.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Saturday, May 27, at approximately 8:45 p.m., on U.S. 431 near Roanoke in Chambers County.

41-year-old Emily J. White was critically injured when the 2011 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

White was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., for medical treatment.

On Monday, May 29, White died from her injuries.

The driver of the Impala was also injured and transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.