Mayor Skip Henderson hosts ‘Let’s talk with the mayor’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson and other city leaders gathered to answer questions from people in Columbus yesterday.

Residents were able to send in their questions before the event in the city council chambers, at the city services center.

Violence was a big concern expressed by residents, with some looking for answers in the wake of recent incidents in the city, including a chase that ended at the Peachtree mall.

“Just know that we can’t do it without your support. We can’t do it without your phone calls, and we can’t do it without your information that you provide us ,to help put these people in jail,” says Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis.

“I have been here since 2018. I was stationed to Ft Benning. I’m not from here, but I plan on making this my home. Last night I debated on if I was leaving here,” says little league president/Columbus resident Christopher Smith.

Other issues brought up during the “Let’s Talk with the mayor” event included affordable housing, and one resident talked about a gardening program that may help deter violence in the community.

