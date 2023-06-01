New businesses popping up in downtown Auburn, including Lululemon, Stacks and more

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Auburn is booming, with new businesses coming to the Plains. Four restaurants and a popular donut shop recently closed down last year, making room for new establishments to open, and many residents are ready to see what downtown will offer.

“I’m super excited. I think it’s going to be great I think they are going to get a whole ton of business, especially from all the college girls down here,” said Christina Naftzger.

In Fall of 2022, many businesses in downtown Auburn made official notices of their establishments closing.

“As soon as something leaves, something new pops up, so I think that keeps people excited about being downtown,” said the owner of Stacks Kim Worth.

Kim Worth, owner of the new restaurant Stacks, couldn’t have said it any better. The old fusion restaurant that was up and running early last year, now transformed into a family-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant.

“Come and try the biscuits and chocolate gravy… but we got omelets, we have a lot of specialty pancakes stacks… that’s what we are known for hence the name stacks,” said Worth.

“It’s just a really easy breakfast place that you can kind of pick up and go back to wherever you’re going to,” said Christina Naftzger.

Naftzger and Ellie Oldham are both eating at Stacks while also wearing Lululemon, another business coming to the Plains.

“I mean, this is a Lulu shirt… I wear them to go work out. I wear them to class,” said Oldham.

Lululemon will be located on East Glenn Ave and North Gay Street at the Standard. They are known for their athletic apparel, from leggings, tops, jackets, and accessories.

“There always has been like rumors that we were going to get one, so we would always get kind of teased about it, but it’s really exciting to hear that it’s actually going to happen,” said Oldham.

The old cheeseburger building is currently under construction to become a Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger joint, where they offer various craft beer and burger options.

The burger joint and Lululemon have no opening date yet, but residents are ready for the official opening day.

Speaking of new business coming to downtown Auburn… we previewed the new target when they first started construction here on south college street, but they have come a long way since last year and plan to open sometime later this year.

