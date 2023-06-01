Officials searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Sheriff’s Office in Tallapoosa County is currently investigating several vehicle burglaries that recently took place in Dadeville, AL. They are asking for the assistance of the public in identifying the suspects.

Authorities have shared images of two individuals who are being sought after in an ongoing investigation regarding felony vehicle burglaries.

The incidents occurred on May 27, 2023, at Union Boat Ramp in Dadeville, Alabama.

It has been reported that the suspects targeted several vehicles at the location before fleeing the scene in an off-white four-door vehicle, potentially a Lincoln Town Car. Additionally, there were multiple vehicle burglaries at Kowaliga Boat Ramp around the same time.

According to investigators, male suspects were caught on video surveillance footage at approximately 3:38 p.m. One suspect was observed wearing a black hoodie, gray gloves, black and gray shoes, and ripped pants, while the other suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, dark pants, and white shoes.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the 24-hour tip line at 34-215-7867.

