Opelika police searching for two Ulta theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property that occurred at an Ulta.

On May 18, officers began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Ulta - located at 2690 Enterprise Drive.

The suspects, both females, are seen on surveillance video with approximately $2,200 worth of fragrance before exiting the store. The first suspect has medium length black hair and is seen wearing a multi-color dress and carrying a large brown purse. The second suspect has long black hair and is seen wearing a pink t-shirt, shorts and carrying a small brown purse.

The suspects were in a white 4-door car, possibly a Mercedes Benz.

Theft Getaway Vehicle (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.