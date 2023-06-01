Parking issues arise in anticipation of the Republican Convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues over parking have come up, after the Columbus River Center is expecting several high profile politicians to be in town for the Georgia republican convention.

City commissioners made an amendment to a years old policy over parking, to help alleviate crowd control.

Parking at the center garage has been free for years, up until Tuesday’s city council meeting, which has some people who are attending the Georgia republican convention a little concerned over the 10 dollar parking fee.

“Back in 2016, this council adopted a resolution, 360-16, to remove all parking fees from the river center in uptown,” says city manger Isiah Hugley.

With that resolution 7 years ago, there were no fees to park at the river center, but 7 years later, at Tuesday’s city council meeting, Hugley said an amendment needed to be made to that resolution.

“We want to include that today, and going forward for special events,” says Hugley.

With events like the Georgia republican convention, slated for June 9th and 10th, at the convention and trade center, will host former president Donald j. Trump and other high profile political figures, the parking deck at the river center will mostly be filled. For mayor Skip Henderson, he said during the meeting, parking fees at the river center comes down to an issue of safety.

“This is more of a public safety issue, rather than a revenue issue,” says Henderson.

For Alton Russell, who says he worked for months to bring the convention to Columbus, doesn’t want the parking fees for delegates.

“We just don’t want people leave, thinking that we are price gauging them. We already have a situation with some of the hotels over charging people, and I am trying to make us a convention friendly city. This parking thing to charge our delegates, is a slap in the face.”

According to the meeting, the convention and trade center along with CSU, which is close by, are all allowed to charge for parking during special events.

“Allow the city manager to charge 10 dollars to all parking lots. All in favor say I? and all who oppose? Okay, all parking lots,” says Henderson.

Before deadline of this story, News leader 9 heard that the council was still trying to work out a few details on this issue, of course will be sure to bring you latest when we know more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.