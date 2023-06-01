Business Break
Phenix City Police Department arrests man on charge of 1st degree robbery

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department arrested a man in connection to a T-Mobile store robbery.

According to officials, on April 29, a robbery occurred at the T-Mobile store at 3734, US Hwy 280. During the robbery, the suspects were able to get away with multiple phones and other items.

Through the hard work of the investigators of the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, one of the suspects in the robbery was identified as Nathaniel Lamar Hill.

Officials say based on that information, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant in Talbot County, Ga., where Hill had been staying. They say during the course of the search, investigators located:

  • A 9mm handgun
  • multiple Apple iPhones
  • Apple Air Pods
  • Apple iPads
  • Laptops

According to officials, an arrest warrant was issued for Hill, for robbery 1st degree. Hill was arrested on Sunday May 28, by U.S. customs in Detroit, Mi., and Hill will be extradited back to Phenix City.

The Phenix City Police Department would like to thank the following agencies who were involved and helped in this investigation; Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada.

