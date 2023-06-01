Business Break
Phenix City police seeking information on June 2021 homicide investigation, reward offered
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is looking for answers in a 2-year-old homicide case.

On June 1, 2021, at about 9:31 p.m., police responded to an apartment located on 11th Avenue in Phenix City - in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult female lying on her front porch.

The victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated by medics. The victim, identified as, 36-year-old Sharmeethia L. Mason, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators say witnesses observed an unidentified subject walking around the corner of the victim’s apartment and shooting the victim while she was sitting on her front porch. Witnesses say the subject was seen fleeing the scene on foot. Investigators say multiple shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

The circumstances surrounding this ongoing homicide are under investigation.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers continues to take a stand against gun violence and is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

