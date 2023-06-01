Two injured in shooting on Bismark Drive in Columbus, police confirm
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police confirm two people were shot in an overnight shooting in east Columbus.
Around 6:40 a.m., the Columbus Police Department announced via Twitter they were investigating a shooting on Bismark Drive and Buena Vista Road.
The victims’ conditions and the events that led to the incident are still unclear at this time.
