Two injured in shooting on Bismark Drive in Columbus, police confirm

(WCAX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police confirm two people were shot in an overnight shooting in east Columbus.

Around 6:40 a.m., the Columbus Police Department announced via Twitter they were investigating a shooting on Bismark Drive and Buena Vista Road.

The victims’ conditions and the events that led to the incident are still unclear at this time.

News Leader 9 will update you as we learn more about this active investigation.

