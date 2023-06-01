Warmer Temps on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a warm note with highs back in the upper 80s on Friday with only a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Going into our weekend, the coverage of rain will hover around 10-20% with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with no major concerns with any outdoor activities you might have planned. June 1st is also the start of ‘meteorological summer’, and the weather next week will certainly confirm that for us. We don’t expect any major changes day to day in the forecast with some sun and clouds, a 10-20% rain coverage in the afternoon and evening, and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As always, keep the umbrella with you this time of year just in case, but many won’t need it. In the tropics, we’re watching an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico that the National Hurricane Center says has a good chance of development, but it isn’t heading in our direction. We’ll keep our eyes peeled in the coming months!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.