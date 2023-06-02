Business Break
2 arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of children in Sumter County
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men are behind bars following two separate child exploitation investigations in Sumter County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigations began from tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Internet Crimes Against Children investigators executed several warrants in Andersonville, Georgia and Americus, Georgia, starting on March 23.

After the investigations were completed, Todd Christopher Arnold, a twice-convicted registered sex offender, was taken into custody and arrested for sexual exploitation of children charges on May 17, and on May 23, Randall Glenn Bays was arrested for the same crime.

Court dates for the men have not been announced at this time.

