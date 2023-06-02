Cam Greathouse Baseball camp returns for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the summer in full swing, little league camps are taking place all over the Chattahoochee Valley.

Currently, there is one camp taking place at the American Little League Fields -- the Cam Greathouse Baseball Camp 2023.

Now for the former American Little League 2002 Georgia State champ holding camps year-round for baseball and softball, he prides himself on doing this as a way to give back to his local community.

“I think it’s everything. I mean that’s kind of what you’re put on this Earth to do. I believe so. I’ve been to many camps before growing up. I went to Columbus High’s camp, I think I went to Columbus State’s camp, you know several before. You know I owe a lot to that. It taught me, you know I got to see guys at that level and got to see how they acted at that level. See how they trained and stuff like that,” Cam Greathouse, the camp instructor said.

He aims to teach kids more than the traditional aspect of the game.

“I try to teach the game of baseball, and normal stuff, catch, throw, base run, hit. But I try to teach them a different side of it, to have fun. You know I know it gets stressful out there. Have fun and be competitive, but never let the failure part take over,” Greathouse said.

Greathouse is planning to hold another camp before the start of the new school year.

He encourages folks to follow his Facebook page for additional information on upcoming camps soon.

