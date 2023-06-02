Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is mourning the loss of a staple in the community.

Minnie Hanneman died at 89-years-old.

Minnie is the founder of Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant - which is known for its southern soul food and delicious desserts. The restaurant opened in 1986.

In previous coverage of the southern business, Melinda Newton, owner of Minnie’s and The Chicken Lady’s Coop, said the restaurant originally began with her grandmother and has been proudly passed down and managed through three generations.

According to Newton, the restaurant first opened on 8th Street as a small business with a small goal. She says the whole family is extremely proud of it’s growth and support from the community.

The restaurant - located at 104 8th Street - will be closed on Friday, June 2, as the family mourns the loss of Minnie.

