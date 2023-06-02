Business Break
Columbus Police Department seeking votes for K9 competition

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help in a competition to receive a new K9 for the department.

K9 Frog is one of many K9s competing for the Aftermath Grant of $25,000, He’s facing competition across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.

They ask that you, your friends and your family vote for Frog. You can vote three times a day through June 5.

One Columbus police officer explained the need for an additional K9 on the force, saying, ”K9 Frog is currently the only K9 we have. He’s tasked with drug detection and tracking. The purpose of the grant through Aftermath is to get [the] community voting to receive an award of $25,000 to attempt to buy an additional K9 to assist Frog’s overwhelming job.”

To vote, click here.

