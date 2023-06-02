Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus RiverCenter to host Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition starting June 14

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition will celebrate 78 years from June 14 to Jun 17 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in historic Uptown Columbus.

56 women from across the state will compete for an academic scholarship and the title of Miss Georgia 2023. Additionally, 36 young women will compete for Miss Georgia Teen 2023.

The winners will represent Georgia at the Miss America Competition and Miss America’s Teen Competition.

Over $75,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Two injured in shooting on Bismark Drive in Columbus, police confirm
handcuffs
Phenix City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following multiple convictions
Columbus police investigating shooting on Steam Mill Road
Residents, city leaders react to Tuesday’s park shooting in Columbus
Columbus High School
Columbus High School’s well-known staircase undergoing summer makeover

Latest News

Columbus Police Department seeking votes for K9 competition
Columbus Consolidated Government logo
Mayor: Uptown Columbus parking to remain free with exceptions
Golf Suites entertainment venue coming to Opelika
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89
Columbus’ Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant founder dies at 89