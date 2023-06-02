Columbus RiverCenter to host Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition starting June 14

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition will celebrate 78 years from June 14 to Jun 17 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in historic Uptown Columbus.

56 women from across the state will compete for an academic scholarship and the title of Miss Georgia 2023. Additionally, 36 young women will compete for Miss Georgia Teen 2023.

The winners will represent Georgia at the Miss America Competition and Miss America’s Teen Competition.

Over $75,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

