Golf Suites entertainment venue coming to Opelika

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is planning to welcome a new golf entertainment venue in the next year, and many residents are looking “fore”-ward to it.

Residents in Lee County should start working on their golf swing as a new family-oriented entertainment spot is making its way to Alabama.

“We really don’t even have a single place to go hit balls like a driving range besides coming out to a course so I think it would be a really good thing for the city,” said golfer Jacob Lantis.

Golf Suites chose Opelika as its fourth location across the country. The golfing range will be built at the corner of Gateway Drive and Interstate 85 near Tiger Town.

“I think the nightlife will pick up on that, just go out there, hit some and have some beers with the buddies,” said golfer Jack Makarewicz.

According to their website, it will feature high-tech gamified golf and outdoor climate-controlled suites with drinks, food, live entertainment, and spaces for gatherings.

A local mom said she’s looking forward to bringing family and friends to the new entertainment center. She also said this will be an opportunity for her kids to find a new hobby.

“I used to work at Country’s Barbecue and a few of the golf courses around here so I know there are plenty of golfers. My dad’s a golfer and I’m sure we would all get a hit out of it,” said Ginger Long.

A group of golfers at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail come once a week to play golf, all three learning how to play at a young age.

They agree Golf Suites will allow people to try golfing before taking on a full course.

“It’s another great opportunity for people to just try to see if they even like golf,” said Matthew Ricci.

Jacob Lantis said the first time on a full course was intimidating as a beginner.

“Really didn’t feel comfortable out there. I felt way more comfortable on a driving range and just hitting balls… so I think it would be a great place for younger kids to start,” said Lantis.

According to their press release, a groundbreaking ceremony and ribbon cutting will be announced once the project is underway, but until then, locals can start amping up for a tee-rific time.

