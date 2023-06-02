Business Break
Mayor: Uptown Columbus parking to remain free with exceptions

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Mayor Skip Henderson, parking within the Uptown district will remain free on the weekend of June 9 - June 11.

This means that the RiverCenter parking garage and city-owned surface parking lots will remain free of charge.

The exceptions to this parking update includes the Columbus Convention and Trade Center parking deck.

This statement comes after the Columbus River Center is expecting several high profile politicians to be in town for the Georgia Republican Convention.

For more information on that story, click HERE.

