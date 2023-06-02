Miracle Riders check in from Montana on day 12

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and Gary McDowell join Ben and Cheryl Friday morning as they continue their cross-country trip.

Ressmeyer and McDowell have 9 days left on their 21-day trek to raise money for Columbus State University’s nursing program.

This year’s funds will be used for new technology and other enhancements for the mother-baby simulation lab, which will offer students enhanced training to care for women laboring and delivering and their newborns.

Full interview below:

