Mostly Dry & Warm Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our weekend weather looks warm with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s - perhaps a little warmer on Saturday. We also expect a mostly dry weekend ahead, but Sunday will feature a slightly better chance of some of those showers and storms in the afternoon an evening (a 10% coverage Saturday versus a 20-30% coverage on Sunday). For next week, we will start things off on Monday pretty dry with highs back in the upper 80s. The coverage of rain will likely increase a bit for Tuesday through next Friday, but the day to day temperatures won’t change very much with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s or lower 90s, depending on the coverage of clouds and rain. There may be a need to increase the coverage of rain on a few days as we get a better idea of how things work out when some new data comes in. Next weekend looks mostly dry Saturday with a better chance of rain and storms on Sunday, but we are at the tail end of the 9-day planner on that one, so there’s still plenty of time for us to get a handle on things!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.