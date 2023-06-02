Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary case.

On May 23 and May 31, an unidentified male broke into the Country’s Barbecue Corporate Office on 12th Avenue.

Officials say during both incidents, the suspect gained entry by throwing a rock to shatter the glass door and stole items.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Sgt. J. Edenfield at jedenfield@columbusga.org or 706-604-6175.

