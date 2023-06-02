Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect

Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary case.

On May 23 and May 31, an unidentified male broke into the Country’s Barbecue Corporate Office on 12th Avenue.

Officials say during both incidents, the suspect gained entry by throwing a rock to shatter the glass door and stole items.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Sgt. J. Edenfield at jedenfield@columbusga.org or 706-604-6175.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Publix holds grand opening in Midland Commons
Two injured in shooting on Bismark Drive in Columbus, police confirm
handcuffs
Phenix City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following multiple convictions
Columbus police investigating shooting on Steam Mill Road
Residents, city leaders react to Tuesday’s park shooting in Columbus
Columbus High School
Columbus High School’s well-known staircase undergoing summer makeover

Latest News

Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Officers asking for public’s help locating Columbus burglary suspect
Miracle Riders check in from Montana on day 12
Miracle Riders check in from Montana on day 12
WTVM Investigates: One intersection in Russell County known as ‘beyond deadly’
WTVM Investigates: One intersection in Russell County known as ‘beyond deadly’
WTVM Investigates: One intersection in Russell County known as ‘beyond deadly’
WTVM Investigates: One intersection in Russell County known as ‘beyond deadly’